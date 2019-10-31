You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing CEO knew about pilot's warnings before 2nd crash

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

BOEING'S chief executive faced the grieving relatives of two deadly crashes of its 737 Max jet at an emotional congressional hearing on Tuesday, as senators pummelled him with questions about whether the company should have grounded the plane before the second accident.

At times looking shaken, the executive, Dennis Muilenburg, said that if he could do it over again, he would have acted after the first crash, off the coast of Indonesia last October. "If we knew everything back then that we know now, we would have made a different decision," he testified. He said Boeing officials had asked themselves "over and over" again why they didn't ground the plane sooner.

"I think about you and your loved ones every day," Mr Muilenburg told the families, who at one point stood behind him holding up large photographs of the dead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, Mr Muilenburg acknowledged for the first time that he knew before the second crash that a top pilot had voiced concerns about the plane while it was in development.

The admission will most likely lead to more questions about why Boeing did not act more decisively before that crash, of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, on March 10.

Two days later, Mr Muilenburg called President Donald Trump to defend the safety of the Max. The plane was grounded, however, on March 13, although the United States waited longer than most countries to act.

The two accidents killed 346 people and have thrown the company into crisis and roiled the global aviation industry.

The hearing was held on the anniversary of the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, in Indonesia. The mood in the hearing room was tense. Multiple senators asked Mr Muilenburg to address families of crash victims seated behind him.

The chief executive, who has been criticised for failing to convey sympathy after the crashes, apologised to the families directly in his opening remarks.

"We are sorry," he said. "Deeply and truly sorry."

On Wednesday, Mr Muilenburg will appear in front of the House transportation committee, which has been leading the congressional investigation into the Max and is expected to adopt an even more adversarial stance. NYTIMES

Transport

Fiat Chrysler-PSA talks point to car industry consolidation push

Honda and Hitachi to merge 4 car parts makers, says report

Airbus struggles to cash in on Boeing's 737 Max crisis

China's electric carmakers battle for survival after subsidies scaled back

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines to share flight revenue, expand routes in new tie-up

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Transport

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators launched on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into Italian shipyard...

Oct 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its...

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly