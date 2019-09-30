You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 Max: report

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 6:47 AM

AK_bng_3009.jpg
Boeing left off "key safeguards" from the 737 Max's anti-stall system that were included on an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boeing left off "key safeguards" from the 737 Max's anti-stall system that were included on an earlier version of the system used on a military tanker aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The model's MCAS anti-stall system has been implicated in two crashes that left a total of 346 people dead.

The earlier version of the system relied on multiple sensors and had "limited ability to move the tanker's nose," while the Max's version received input from just one sensor and was "tougher for pilots to override," the newspaper said.

The Journal cited a person familiar with the system as saying the earlier version was designed to guard against problems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"You don't want the solution to be worse than the initial problem," the person said.

A Boeing spokesman told the newspaper that the systems were "not directly comparable."

In the Max jets that crashed, pilots found themselves battling the system to keep the aircraft from diving into the ground.

Boeing is working on fixes to the MAX that will make the MCAS system more similar to the one used in the tanker, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

More than six months after the grounding of the entire 737 Max fleet, it is still unknown when the planes will return to the sky.

AFP

Transport

FAA system not broken but must be improved: safety panel chief

FAA requiring inspections on cracks in some 737 NG planes

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Tesla labour practices, Musk tweet broke the law, says judge

US labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Fiat Chrysler to pay US$40m fine for misleading sales figures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly