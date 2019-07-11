You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing falls behind Airbus in deliveries as 737 MAX crisis bites

Boeing reports 239 commercial plane deliveries at mid-year, trailing Airbus figure of 389 for same period
Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

AIRBUS is on track to overtake Boeing in commercial plane deliveries for 2019 after outpacing its US rival at mid-year following the 737 MAX grounding, according to data released on Tuesday.

Boeing, which has halted deliveries of the top-selling plane since mid-March, reported 239 commercial plane deliveries in 2019 through the year's midpoint, down 37 per cent from the year-ago period.

Airbus reported 389 deliveries for the same period, up 28 per cent from the year-ago period in 2018, according to data on its website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the numbers hold throughout the year, Airbus could replace Boeing as the world's largest aircraft maker.

Boeing's big decline in deliveries confirms the extent to which the 737 MAX crisis has dented its standing following two recent crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing in June again reported no new orders for the 737 MAX.

Plane deliveries are tied to company revenues and closely monitored by Wall Street. Leading analysts have slashed their profit forecasts for Boeing due to the 737 MAX crisis, which has halted deliveries and forced the company to store planes after they are manufactured.

At the Paris Air Show in June, Boeing announced that it signed a letter of intent to sell 200 737 MAX planes to British Airways parent International Airlines Group. But the IAG order has not been officially booked yet.

On Monday, Saudi budget carrier flyadeal said it withdrew a provisional order for up to 50 Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets and would instead buy up to 50 Airbus planes.

Morningstar analyst Danny Goode said he does not expect other carriers to follow flyadeal as long as Boeing is able to ensure re-entry of the 737 MAX by the end of the year.

"While flyadeal's withdrawal is a bit concerning, we would seriously revisit our delivery forecast if a flagship customer like Southwest or Ryanair flipped to Airbus' A320neo or A220 platform," Mr Goode said in a note. "We remain confident in the 737 MAX's return to service."

Boeing has developed a software upgrade to the 737 MAX after problems with a flight handling system were tied to Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes. But the jet has still not been cleared by regulators to resume work.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week identified a fresh problem during simulator testing, further clouding the outlook for the plane's return to service. AFP

Transport

Mahathir weighs proposals for Malaysia Airlines

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

Toyota to build new SUV, rather than car at Alabama plant

American Airlines raises unit revenue forecast, shares rise

Mahathir weighs proposals to buy or manage Malaysia Airlines

Go-Jek snags investment from Thailand's largest lender

Editor's Choice

Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

BT_20190711_VIESG107W0N_3832115.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
SME

Scale-up SG to groom promising local firms to be world powerhouses

Jul 11, 2019
SME

Iswaran repeats call for SMEs to go digital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly