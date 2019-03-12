You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing feels the heat as China, Indonesia ground 737 Max jets

Planemaker's shares could be on track for its biggest drop since Sept 2001
Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190312_SMLGROUNDED12_3720897.jpg
Chinese airlines accounted for about 20 per cent of 737 Max deliveries worldwide through January.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

BOEING Co chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg faces his biggest crisis yet following the second deadly crash of a 737 Max jetliner, prompting some airlines to ground the bestselling plane, and sending the shares on track for their biggest loss since just after the 9/11 attacks.

China ordered its carriers to ground all 96 of Boeing's newest 737 model, while Indonesia said it would also halt flights after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down in a field shortly after takeoff on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. While the flight recorders have now been recovered and must be analysed, the disaster bore similarities to the doomed Lion Air 737 Max that crashed in October.

The 737 Max is Boeing's most important aircraft type, generating almost one-third of the company's operating profit and forming the backbone of many global airline fleets who use the model and Airbus's competing A320 family on shorter routes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boeing sank 12 per cent to US$371.89 in early US trading. That would put the stock on track for its biggest drop since September 2001, and pose a threat to the rally under Mr Muilenburg, who has overseen a tripling in the shares since taking over at the biggest US exporter.

"Boeing has lost control of the timetable to provide the safe, reliable solution," said Neil Hansford, chairman of the Australian consultancy firm Strategic Aviation Solutions. "The longer it goes, the more chance Boeing has of losing orders."

The grounding in China, followed by the Indonesian air safety regulator's order to halt 737 Max flights from Tuesday, raises the spectre of other countries following suit. South Korea began a special inspection of the aircraft, while in Europe, regulators said they're in contact with their US counterparts as well as Boeing, but that it's too soon to take action.

US carriers such as Southwest Airlines, American Airlines Group and United Continental Holdings are still flying the 737 Max.

Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice and flight-data recorders, Ethiopian Airlines said on Monday, a significant step forward in piecing together what happened.

Chinese airlines accounted for about 20 per cent of 737 Max deliveries worldwide through January, and further purchases of the Chicago-based planemaker's aircraft are said to have been touted as a possible component of a trade deal with the US.

China Southern Airlines has 16 of the aircraft, with another 34 on order, according to data through January on Boeing's website. China Eastern Airlines has 13, while Air China has 14, Boeing says. Other Chinese airlines that have bought the Max include Hainan Airlines Holdings and Shandong Airlines, the data show.

Lion Air, which is based in Indonesia, is one of the biggest customers, having ordered 201 Max planes and taken delivery of 14.

The single-aisle 737 Max is poised to generate about US$30 billion in annual revenue as factory output rises to a 57-jet monthly pace this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The disaster in Ethiopia followed the crash of Lion Air's 737 Max off the coast of Indonesia on Oct 29. A preliminary report into that flight indicated that pilots struggled to maintain control following an equipment malfunction. The US Federal Aviation Administration is working with Boeing on a possible software change to reduce the chances that such a failure could cause an accident in the future.

Boeing responded to the earlier crash by advising pilots that the Max's so-called angle-of-attack sensor can provide false readings, causing the plane's computers to erroneously detect a mid-flight stall in airflow. That in turn can cause the aircraft to dive abruptly to regain the speed the computer has calculated it needs to keep flying. Pilots could counteract the sudden downward tilt by following a checklist in their training manual, the planemaker said.

"The B737 Max design is dangerously flawed," said Mohan Ranganathan, a former commercial pilot and an aviation safety consultant based in the southern India city of Chennai. "There is a definite similarity between Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines Max crashes." BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Second 737 Max crash in months raises more questions

VW CEO gears up for labour fight with overhaul on the line

Japan court blocks Ghosn from attending board meeting: NHK

A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund establishes helicopter operator

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening