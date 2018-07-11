You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing first-half orders more than double that of Airbus

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 12:17 AM

doc70yb0yz7w0810yaxab7o_doc6zv7lz2quxuu01u9adq.jpg
Boeing Co booked more than twice as many aircraft than rival Airbus SE in the six months ended June, and the plane maker said that deliveries rose more than 7 per cent.
AFP

[BENGALURU] Boeing Co booked more than twice as many aircraft than rival Airbus SE in the six months ended June, and the planemaker said that deliveries rose more than 7 per cent.

Boeing recorded 460 net aircraft orders during the period, it said, compared with Airbus's 206.

Boeing has seen a rebound in new orders after losing last year's race to Airbus.

The world's biggest planemaker said deliveries rose about 7.4 per cent to 378 aircraft, led by higher demand for its best selling single-aisle 737 jetliners.

Last week, Airbus said it delivered 303 aircraft in the first half of the year, down about 1 per cent compared with a year earlier.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Saudi Arabia signs $453 mln road contracts

Owner of Prestige Cars accepts Jackspeed's offer

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

Chinese tycoon to buy Irish plane lessor for about US$2.8b

Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project

China's CATL to build its first European EV battery factory in Germany

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

colin-grab-10.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening