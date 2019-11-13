You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing gives pilot new job after firestorm over leaked messages: sources

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 6:20 AM

nz_boeing_131123.jpg
One of two Boeing technical pilots who described flaws in a crucial flight control system in leaked 2016 instant messages has been transferred to a new job at the US planemaker, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] One of two Boeing technical pilots who described flaws in a crucial flight control system in leaked 2016 instant messages has been transferred to a new job at the US planemaker, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The 2016 conversation between the employee, Patrik Gustavsson, and then-colleague Mark Forkner, erased some US$14 billion of its market value after they became public last month.

Mr Forkner's comments were among those pinpointed by US lawmakers during back-to-back hearings in Washington as evidence Boeing knew about problems with flight control software well before the two crashes in the span of five months killed a total of 346 people.

Mr Gustavsson was a technical pilot for the 737 programme at the time Forkner told him the jetliner's so-called MCAS stall-prevention system was "running rampant" in a flight simulator. Mr Gustavsson later replied that other pilots had kept them "out of the loop" on changes to MCAS.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Gustavsson was recently moved to a new job, two people said.

SEE ALSO

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

One of them added that Mr Gustavsson was transferred within the last two weeks to Boeing's Test & Evaluation group.

That group includes pilots who put the actual 737 Max aircraft through hundreds of hours of test flights before the jetliner entered service. Mr Forkner is now a first officer at Southwest Airlines after he left Boeing in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before the change, Mr Gustavsson was a 737 technical pilot for roughly 5 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr Gustavsson and Mr Forkner were part of a team that worked on the flight manuals airlines now used since the 737 Max entered service in 2017, and fielded operations and systems questions from dozens of global airlines operating thousands of 737 aircraft globally, former employees told Reuters in late October.

Mr Forkner had worked to calibrate the 737 Max simulator software to identify and fix glitches and make it feel as much as possible like the aircraft itself.

Before Boeing, Mr Gustavsson spent 11 years in various roles such as simulator instructor at Ryanair Holdings PLC, his LinkedIn profile said.

While Mr Gustavsson's new role was not immediately clear. If he was made a test pilot in the Test & Evaluation group, he would have likely received a 15 per cent -20 per cent raise, one of the people said. 

REUTERS

Transport

Money FM podcast: The future of the automobile industry

Higher operating costs slash Cosco Q3 earnings by 46%

SATS Q2 net profit falls 7.6%

Keeping seafarers' mental health shipshape

Nissan reports 70% drop in quarterly profit

A century and half on, Suez Canal is a 'lifeline' for Egypt

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's election year challenge: Is slowing US job growth a 'material' change?

[DANVILLE, Virginia] Having guided interest rates lower this year and declared a stopping point, Federal Reserve...

Nov 13, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Trump hails economic boom, says China trade deal is 'close'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday took credit for an American economic renaissance but was greeted by...

Nov 13, 2019 06:56 AM
Technology

Apple set to launch new MacBook Pro with bigger screen, new keyboard

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple plans to debut a new MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and revamped keyboard as soon as...

Nov 13, 2019 06:54 AM
Consumer

'Historic' Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches

[LOS ANGELES] Disney flung open its vast archive with the arrival of its much-hyped new television streaming service...

Nov 13, 2019 06:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Chilean peso drops to historic low amid weeks-long crisis

[SANTIAGO] Chile's currency dropped more than three per cent on Tuesday to a record low of 784 pesos to the dollar...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly