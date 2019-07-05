You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing makes US$100m pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support

Money independent of lawsuits; to have no impact on litigation
Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seattle/Chicago

BOEING said on Wednesday it would give US$100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organisations to help families and communities affected by the deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The move appears to be a step toward repairing the image of the world's largest planemaker, which has been severely dented by the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia.

The two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boeing is the target of a US Department of Justice criminal investigation into the development of the 737 MAX, regulatory probes and more than 100 lawsuits by victims' families.

The multi-year payout is independent of the lawsuits and would have no impact on litigation, a Boeing spokesman said.

The US$100 million, which is less than the list price of one 737 MAX 8, is meant to help with education and living expenses and to spur economic development in affected communities, Boeing said. It did not specify which authorities or organisations would receive the money.

Many of the passengers on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight were aid workers or involved with health, food, or environmental programmes.

"If the money is spent on furthering the work of the people on that airplane it would be money well spent," said Justin Green, a New York-based attorney representing several of the Ethiopia crash victims.

But he said the fund would not affect his clients' courtroom strategy: "What families really want to know is why this happened. Could this have been avoided?"

Anton Sahadi, a representative of relatives of the Lion Air crash victims, said the families appreciated the US$100 million fund but it did not mean they would stop lawsuits. "We will continue to fight for our rights in the courts," he said. "Boeing is doing this to build their image back."

After the Lion Air crash on Oct. 29 Boeing started developing a software fix on a stall-prevention system called MCAS believed to have played a role in that disaster, as well as in the Ethiopian crash.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide after the second crash and regulators must approve the fix and new pilot training before the jets can fly again.

But just last month, regulators identified a new problem that will delay commercial flight for the jets until October at the earliest.

Boeing is in settlement talks over the Lion Air litigation and has separately offered to negotiate with families of Ethiopian Airlines victims, but some families have said they are not ready to settle, exposing the planemaker to a lengthy court battle. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Must Read

file73lceg35six3hg4k344.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

doc762mvl15np51fwfnqdme_doc6v0dk4ln2ihotmo8o88.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Tharman on shortlist as Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF

image004.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore's EDBI invests in US-based satellite imaging firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening