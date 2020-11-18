You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing Max cleared to fly as FAA lifts long grounding

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:25 PM

AK_bng_1811.jpg
Boeing's 737 MAX can safely return to the skies with an extensive package of fixes, US regulators ruled, after a scarring 20-month hiatus prompted by a pair of fatal crashes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boeing's 737 MAX can safely return to the skies with an extensive package of fixes, US regulators ruled, after a scarring 20-month hiatus prompted by a pair of fatal crashes.

The actions announced Wednesday on the Federal Aviation Administration's website mark the end to the longest grounding of a jetliner in US history and set the stage for airlines and other regulators around the world to resume passenger service with the plane.

Boeing shares jumped 5.3 per cent to US$221.27 in pre-market New York trading. Through Tuesday, they had lost 50 per cent of their value since the March 10, 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Group flight that triggered the global grounding of the 737 MAX.

The FAA action is a dramatic turning point for Boeing after more than two years of bad news surrounding its best-selling model. But the aircraft's return won't mean an immediate end to the controversy or a cash infusion for the company's suffering bottom line.

A criminal probe by the US Justice Department continues. Frayed relations with the FAA threaten to result in fines or other penalties and the Securities and Exchange Commission also has an open investigation. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has crushed the airline industry, prompting airlines to cancel orders for the MAX and thwarting Boeing's plans to quickly reverse its losses.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It's Boeing's most important programme and the United States' most important manufactured product, but you couldn't ask for a worse market right now," Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with Teal Group, said in an interview before the FAA's move. "It's not a question of opening the floodgates and watching the cash pour in the way it would've been a year ago." The FAA is requiring repairs to a safety system that went haywire in the two crashes and multiple other flaws discovered during months of reviews. It is also mandating new pilot training for the MAX focusing on issues that arose in the accidents.

The actions are unlikely to quell controversy surrounding the plane. Family members of those killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, 2019, have repeatedly charged the plane is unsafe even with the fixes and it remains to be seen whether the public will be wary of its return.

The MAX's comeback will be gradual. It won't be widely flown for several months as airlines must first train pilots, inspect jets emerging from long desert sojourns and complete the FAA-mandated repairs. Of the US operators, only American Airlines has put the MAX jets back into its schedule, with flights starting Dec 29 on a lone route: Miami to New York.

Southwest Airlines plans to put its entire pilot workforce through the new training before reintroducing the MAX, delaying the return by months, chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in an online interview with Aviation Week Network.

"It will be well into 2021 before we're in revenue service," Mr Kelly said.

United Airlines Holdings, the other US carrier with the MAX, expects to resume service in the first quarter.

In all, there are 72 of the planes in the US and another 315 at airlines in the rest of the world. About 450 additional MAX jets were built by Boeing but haven't been delivered, amounting to billions of dollars in inventory that the company will soon be able to start turning into cash.

The European Aviation Safety Agency has said that it is satisfied with the FAA-led review of the MAX and is prepared to lift its ban soon. Canada and Brazil, which are also among the world's leaders in aircraft certification, are also expected to take similar actions. At the insistence of EASA and Canada, Boeing is also working on longer-term fixes to improve the plane's safety.

However, China, the first country to ground the jet, hasn't given a clear timetable for its return.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

Japan Airlines raises more than expected US$1.8b in new share sale

GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable

COE prices close mostly higher

Nissan's UK business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal: COO

Taiwan grounds all F16 jets after one goes missing

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 09:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Boerse to buy Institutional Shareholder Services

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse agreed to buy a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services, a transaction...

Nov 18, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the...

Nov 18, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit non-executive director resigns for board renewal; new director appointed

SPH Reit non-executive director David Chia Chay Poh, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board...

Nov 18, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Delfi Q3 topline falls 16.4%, but sees uptick from Q2

CHOCOLATE confectionery company Delfi posted revenue of US$93.8 million (S$125.8 million), down 16.4 per cent from...

Nov 18, 2020 08:00 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

[OSLO] Leasing firm AerCap Holdings has cut its ownership stake in crisis-hit carrier Norwegian Air to 9 per cent,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for