You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing mulls equity sale, plans new cut to Dreamliner output

Planemaker is looking at ways to ease soaring debt burden; it is prepared to speed up deliveries of 450 Max jets that it built but couldn't deliver
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Chicago

BOEING Co is studying an equity sale and other ways to ease a debt burden that has soared to US$61 billion this year amid the worst slump in aviation history.

Adding to the financial stress, Boeing will trim output of its 787 Dreamliner to five planes a month by mid-2021, one less than previously planned, chief financial officer Greg Smith said last Friday. Boeing didn't deliver any of the marquee wide-body jets last month and December shipments will be slow as the company inspects each aircraft for manufacturing flaws, Mr Smith added.

Lower Dreamliner output and the potential need to sell stock underscore the pressure on Boeing even as the company's best-selling jetliner, the 737 Max, emerges from a 20-month grounding. The planemaker took on more than US$30 billion in debt earlier this year to shore up liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, gutting demand for air travel and new aircraft.

"When it comes to capital deployment, it will be all about paying down that debt," Mr Smith said at a Credit Suisse Group AG conference. "We'll continue to invest in the business, but we've got to get this debt balance down. And we'll look at every opportunity to do that in the most efficient way, including equity."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Chicago-based company has sufficient reserves to see it through months of tumult until coronavirus vaccines are widely distributed, Mr Smith said. And Boeing is laying plans for its response if the post-pandemic recovery unleashes pent-up demand, as predicted by Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O'Leary as his airline ordered 75 Max jets on Thursday.

Boeing is already prepared to speed up deliveries of the 450 Max planes that it built but couldn't deliver during the global grounding, Mr Smith said. The value of the company's inventory has soared 40 per cent to US$87 billion since the initial Max accident in October 2018.

"The constraint there won't be our ability to deliver. It's the pace and the ability for the customers to take them," Mr Smith noted. "So we can turn that up pretty significantly, and we're resourced, and the teams are trained and ready to do that."

Demand for the 787 has been particularly hard hit, with international travel down 90 per cent from a year ago.

Boeing has repeatedly slowed work on the Dreamliner from the record 14-jet monthly pace it adopted last year.

Inspections and repairs of previously disclosed structural flaws are also hampering deliveries of newly built Dreamliners, according to Mr Smith.

As a result, undelivered aircraft are starting to stack up around Boeing's factories and in a storage lot in the California desert. It will take the planemaker through 2021 to clear them from its inventory, Mr Smith pointed out.

"The upshot is that the recovery is volatile and uneven, especially for international travel," Citigroup Inc analyst Jon Raviv said in a note to clients, adding: "The financial impact is that cash usage is even worse this year due to very low 787 deliveries." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Kia to recall 295,000 US vehicles for engine fire risks

Lufthansa seen shedding 29,000 staff by year end; 10,000 German jobs in 2021

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Kia recalls 295,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end: Bild am Sonntag

SIA readies seven Boeing freighters for vaccines transportation, with passenger jets on standby

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 10:16 PM
Garage

Wireless comms firm Whizspace secures 6m yuan for China expansion

WHIZSPACE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in wireless communications, has raised six million yuan (S$1.2...

Dec 6, 2020 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

THE Australian unit of The Hour Glass has entered an agreement to acquire a freehold property located at 139 Collins...

Dec 6, 2020 08:08 PM
Real Estate

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660...

Dec 6, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources creditor Austroid Corp appoints administrator for restructuring

AUSTROID Corp, the secured creditor of Alita Corp, has appointed a voluntary administrator to potentially...

Dec 6, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for