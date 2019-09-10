You are here

Boeing plane deliveries down 72% in August

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 11:21 PM

[BENGALURU] Boeing Co handed over around a quarter as many planes in August as it did a year ago, pushing total deliveries so far this year down more than 40 per cent, as the worldwide grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jet enters its seventh month.

Regular monthly numbers from the US planemaker showed deliveries totaled 276 aircraft in the eight months through August, compared to 481 last year.

Boeing continued to trail European rival Airbus SE which handed over 500 aircraft in the same eight-month period. 

