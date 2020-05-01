You are here

Boeing raises US$25b in blowout debt sale

Fri, May 01, 2020 - 8:29 AM

nz_boeing_010551.jpg
Boeing raised US$25 billion in a bond offering on Thursday, a blowout result for the planemaker, which is shoring up its finances during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Boeing raised US$25 billion in a bond offering on Thursday, a blowout result for the planemaker, which is shoring up its finances during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.

Boeing's capital raise, first reported by Reuters earlier this week, is the sixth-largest investment-grade bond offering of all time and the biggest year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve's intervention in the credit market has boosted prospects for troubled borrowers such as Boeing.

The US central bank has slashed interest rates to zero and rolled out around US$2 trillion in lending commitments. While it has not yet snapped up any corporate bonds such as Boeing's, its openness to doing so has buoyed credit markets.

The planemaker has been trying to bring its 737 MAX jet back into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered aviation and other industries. Business shutdowns around the world to curb the outbreak have dried up demand for air travel.

Earlier this week, Boeing was hoping to raise between US$10 billion and US$15 billion in the bond offering, but increased the size of the deal due to the strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry

Boeing chief financial officer Greg Smith declined to say during a conference call on Wednesday how much liquidity the company needed or would seek from private debt markets versus government aid programs.

"We've got good options out there to help for the near term liquidity and give us appropriate cash," Mr Smith said.

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc estimated this month that Boeing's funding needs could top $30 billion in 2020. The company secured about half of this by drawing down on a US$13.8 billion credit line in March, Moody's said.

Boeing sold seven new bonds with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2060. The new funds came at a higher price for Boeing than prior bond offerings, a sign of the company's precarious financial situation.

Among the debt sold was a 10-year bond with a 5.15 per cent yield and a 450 basis point premium to US Treasuries of a comparable duration, according to Refinitiv IFR data. By comparison, Boeing sold a 10.5-year bond in July with a 2.96 per cent yield and at a 90 basis point premium to US Treasuries.

Given the higher yields on offer, there was around US$75 billion's worth of demand for the new bonds, one source said

Boeing declined to comment.

S&P on Wednesday lowered its credit rating for Boeing to BBB-minus, one step above junk.

To placate investors over the risk of a potential downgrade to junk status in the future, the bonds contained a provision that raises the coupon paid to bondholders if Boeing loses its investment-grade status.

Boeing said this week it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10 per cent, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the pandemic, which drove its second consecutive quarterly loss.

The Chicago-based company also canceled a US$4.2 billion deal for Embraer SA's commercial aviation division last week, prompting the Brazilian company to initiate arbitration.

The 737 MAX jet is expected to remain grounded at least until August due to software issues, people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Boeing shares closed up 1.5 per cent on Thursday at US$141.02.

REUTERS

