You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing reassigns 737 MAX workers with factory shutdown looming

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 8:06 AM

rk_Boeing737Maxassemblyline_070120.jpg
Boeing plans to shut down its 737 Max assembly lines in mid-January and has begun handing out new work assignments to the 3,000 workers affected by the temporary production halt, the manufacturer told employees Monday.
PHOTO: AP

[CHICAGO] Boeing plans to shut down its 737 MAX assembly lines in mid-January and has begun handing out new work assignments to the 3,000 workers affected by the temporary production halt, the manufacturer told employees Monday.

The internal bulletin is the first to provide details of Boeing's plans to keep its 737 workforce intact through an indefinite shutdown of the narrow-body jet that was announced late last month. Regulators banned the MAX from flying after a March 10 crash, the second fatal accident within five months. The tragedies killed 346 people and plunged the largest US industrial company into crisis.

Boeing faces a complex task managing the shutdown and eventual restart of the 737, one of its main sources of profit, amid the tightest US job market in decades.

The Chicago-based planemaker doesn't expect to lay off or furlough workers because of the production suspension, Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplane division reiterated in a separate message to employees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Within its Seattle-area manufacturing hub, Boeing plans to "loan" 737 mechanics, engineers and staff to the 767, 777 and 777X programmes at its Everett wide-body factory.

SEE ALSO

American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing on MAX losses

South Carolina employees who work on the MAX's propulsion systems will be shifted to the 787 programme in North Charleston, Boeing said.

STORAGE MANAGEMENT

Other workers from Boeing's 737 factory will help manage some of the 400 or so MAX that the company has put in storage at an airport in arid eastern Washington, and at a new site that it's opening in Victorville, California. The remainder will focus on initiatives at the factory where the MAX is manufactured in Renton, Washington, including improvements to standard work processes.

Production will officially halt when the airplane with line number 7896 rolls out of the factory, Boeing said. The company told workers that it hasn't decided when work will restart, citing uncertainty over the timing and conditions under which regulators eventually return the MAX to service, and the training that will be required for flight crews.

The timetable has slipped repeatedly as regulators delved deeper into the jet's flight-control systems and design. The latest issue, first reported by the New York Times, involves the risk of wiring bundles in the tail short-circuiting, prompting an emergency that might overwhelm pilots.

"We are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators on a robust and thorough certification process to ensure a safe and compliant design," Boeing said. "We identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Uber, Hyundai team up to develop electric air taxi

American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing on MAX losses

Solid 2019 US auto sales underscore consumer strength

Ghosn used bullet train to escape: NHK

SpaceX launches third batch of Starlink satellites

JetBlue says to go carbon neutral by July 2020

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher as yen eases

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise...

Jan 7, 2020 08:14 AM
Garage

Food software startup Olo planning US IPO in 2020: sources

[NEW YORK] Olo, a food-ordering software company where Shake Shack Inc founder Danny Meyer sits on the board, is...

Jan 7, 2020 08:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Controversial dual-class stocks get their very own ETF

[NEW YORK] Companies with multiple classes of shares have stoked outrage among investor advocacy groups in recent...

Jan 7, 2020 08:04 AM
Transport

Uber, Hyundai team up to develop electric air taxi

[SEOUL] US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor plan to jointly develop...

Jan 7, 2020 08:01 AM
Technology

Trump's blacklisting of Huawei failing to halt its growth

[BEIJING] In the days after the US government said it would bar Huawei Technologies from buying vital American...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly