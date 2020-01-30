Boeing reports 2019 loss of US$636m, first year in red since 1997

New York

BOEING reported its first annual loss in more than two decades on Wednesday as the lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX undercut the company's revenues and exploded costs.

The aerospace giant reported a US$1.0 billion loss in the fourth quarter and a loss of US$636 million for all of 2019, the company's first year in the red since 1997.

Newly-installed chief executive David Calhoun, who took the reins this month to stabilise the situation, pledged to turn the company around even as Boeing disclosed US$9.2 billion in new costs connected to the MAX.

Some analysts had expected new costs twice as high, and despite the hefty charges, Boeing shares rallied early Wednesday in pre-market.

The MAX has been grounded since March following two crashes that killed 346 people which opened the doors to intense scrutiny of Boeing's safety practices - and regulatory oversight of its productions - as well bruising congressional investigations which have revealed a troublesome culture at the aviation giant.

"We are committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do," Mr Calhoun said in a statement. "Safety will underwrite every decision, every action and every step we take as we move forward."

Mr Calhoun has been at the helm of Boeing only since January 13 after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in December following criticism of his handling of the crisis, and immediately after damning series of internal communications were released.

Mr Calhoun is targeting mid-2020 to win approval from aviation regulators to resume flights on the MAX, which is seen as a more realistic timeframe after Mr Muilenburg repeatedly pushed a more optimistic schedule.

The grounding of the MAX dented Boeing's earnings in multiple ways, halting deliveries of new planes to customers, a major source of revenues.

Boeing revenues in Q4 plunged 36.8 per cent to US$17.9 billion, while revenues for all of 2019 dropped 24.3 per cent to US$76.6 billion.

The crisis also prompted the manufacturer to first reduce and then halt production of the MAX until the crisis is resolved.

Boeing said on Wednesday the changes in the production schedule added US$2.6 billion in costs connected to airplane deliveries, plus another US$4 billion in "abnormal production costs" primarily in 2020 associated with the suspension of the MAX and a "gradual resumption" of production.

The company set aside US$2.6 billion to compensate airlines that have been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to grounded MAX planes and undelivered aircraft.

The MAX crisis also has weighed on numerous suppliers, such as Spirit AeroSystems, which announced earlier this month that it would lay off 2,800 employees in Kansas due to the production stoppage.

And General Electric, which builds engines for the MAX, said the crisis lowered cash flow by US$1.4 billion for 2019.

Boeing also announced on Wednesday that it would again cut back production of the 787 Dreamliner, a top-selling plane that has supported revenues during the protracted 737 MAX grounding.

The aerospace giant plans to cut production to 10 airplanes a month in early 2021 through 2023 based on the "near-term market outlook," Boeing said.

The company in October had dropped to 12 a month from 14 due to lower orders from China. AFP