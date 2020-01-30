You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing reports 2019 loss of US$636m, first year in red since 1997

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

BOEING reported its first annual loss in more than two decades on Wednesday as the lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX undercut the company's revenues and exploded costs.

The aerospace giant reported a US$1.0 billion loss in the fourth quarter and a loss of US$636 million for all of 2019, the company's first year in the red since 1997.

Newly-installed chief executive David Calhoun, who took the reins this month to stabilise the situation, pledged to turn the company around even as Boeing disclosed US$9.2 billion in new costs connected to the MAX.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some analysts had expected new costs twice as high, and despite the hefty charges, Boeing shares rallied early Wednesday in pre-market.

SEE ALSO

Boeing says total costs for 737 MAX will surpass US$18b

The MAX has been grounded since March following two crashes that killed 346 people which opened the doors to intense scrutiny of Boeing's safety practices - and regulatory oversight of its productions - as well bruising congressional investigations which have revealed a troublesome culture at the aviation giant.

"We are committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do," Mr Calhoun said in a statement. "Safety will underwrite every decision, every action and every step we take as we move forward."

Mr Calhoun has been at the helm of Boeing only since January 13 after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in December following criticism of his handling of the crisis, and immediately after damning series of internal communications were released.

Mr Calhoun is targeting mid-2020 to win approval from aviation regulators to resume flights on the MAX, which is seen as a more realistic timeframe after Mr Muilenburg repeatedly pushed a more optimistic schedule.

The grounding of the MAX dented Boeing's earnings in multiple ways, halting deliveries of new planes to customers, a major source of revenues.

Boeing revenues in Q4 plunged 36.8 per cent to US$17.9 billion, while revenues for all of 2019 dropped 24.3 per cent to US$76.6 billion.

The crisis also prompted the manufacturer to first reduce and then halt production of the MAX until the crisis is resolved.

Boeing said on Wednesday the changes in the production schedule added US$2.6 billion in costs connected to airplane deliveries, plus another US$4 billion in "abnormal production costs" primarily in 2020 associated with the suspension of the MAX and a "gradual resumption" of production.

The company set aside US$2.6 billion to compensate airlines that have been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to grounded MAX planes and undelivered aircraft.

The MAX crisis also has weighed on numerous suppliers, such as Spirit AeroSystems, which announced earlier this month that it would lay off 2,800 employees in Kansas due to the production stoppage.

And General Electric, which builds engines for the MAX, said the crisis lowered cash flow by US$1.4 billion for 2019.

Boeing also announced on Wednesday that it would again cut back production of the 787 Dreamliner, a top-selling plane that has supported revenues during the protracted 737 MAX grounding.

The aerospace giant plans to cut production to 10 airplanes a month in early 2021 through 2023 based on the "near-term market outlook," Boeing said.

The company in October had dropped to 12 a month from 14 due to lower orders from China. AFP

Transport

Feedback invited on Korean shipbuilders' proposed merger

Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights amid virus outbreak

Airlines scramble to cancel China flights as virus spreads

Renault names VW's De Meo as CEO, finalises management shakeup

Nigeria's biggest city partially bans motorbike taxis

Boeing says total costs for 737 MAX will surpass US$18b

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 12:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate AIS ordered to pay 31.07b baht by Arbitral Tribunal

SINGTEL'S Thai associate, Advanced Info Service (AIS), has been ordered by an Arbitral Tribunal to pay 31.07 billion...

Jan 30, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Ikea to close half its stores in China over virus outbreak

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it had temporarily closed half of its 30 stores in mainland...

Jan 30, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post biggest decline since 2010

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase US previously owned homes unexpectedly slumped in December, depressed by...

Jan 29, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Warren Buffett throws in the towel on his newspaper empire

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business.

Jan 29, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit posts DPU of 1.13 S cents for Q2 FY19/20

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust’s (SGREIT) distribution per unit for the second quarter ended Dec 31,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly