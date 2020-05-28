You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing says production of embattled 737 MAX has resumed

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 6:21 AM

nz_Boeing_280536.jpg
Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX at a "low" rate following two deadly crashes that led to the aircraft's global grounding by regulators, the company said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boeing has resumed production of the 737 MAX at a "low" rate following two deadly crashes that led to the aircraft's global grounding by regulators, the company said on Wednesday.

The jet hasn't flown commercially since March 2019 and is still a number of key steps away from being cleared for service by the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

Boeing said work on the MAX had resumed at the company's Renton, Washington factory as it implements initiatives to enhance workplace safety and product quality.

"We've been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger," said Walt Odisho, vice president and general manager of the 737 programme.

The aerospace giant had shut production in January amid uncertainty over when regulators would clear the jet to fly again.

SEE ALSO

Boeing set to announce significant US job cuts this week: union

Even before the hit from the coronavirus, the MAX crisis had cost Boeing billions of dollars in compensation for airlines and production expenses, including the cost to store more than 400 planes that could not be delivered to customers.

Since that time, Boeing's troubles have deepened as its airline customers have been thrust into a fight for survival due to plunging travel demand from coronavirus shutdowns.

Earlier Tuesday, Boeing released details on a downsizing plan to cut total headcount by 10 per cent, or roughly 16,000 employees in all.

The company said it approved 5,520 US employees for voluntary layoffs and was notifying another 6,770 staff members that they would be involuntarily let go.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SpaceX-Nasa crewed mission postponed due to bad weather

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on US$10b bailout

Another cruise crew member in coronavirus limbo dies of apparent suicide

Nissan, Renault unveil steps to reduce costs, revamp alliance

Air France-KLM seeks to cut staff in revamp

China to allow Singapore and other countries to apply for 'green channel' for flights: state media

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins...

May 28, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

SpaceX-Nasa crewed mission postponed due to bad weather

[KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States] SpaceX's landmark launch to the International Space Station was postponed on...

May 28, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on US$10b bailout

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa's US$10 billion government bailout was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the German airline...

May 28, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants...

May 28, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

France top European destination for new foreign investment: EY

[PARIS] France has overtaken Britain and Germany as the top destination for international investments in Europe for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.