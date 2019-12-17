You are here

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 6:16 AM

Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as the company struggles to get the beleaguered aircraft back in the air after two crashes.
[WASHINGTON] Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as the company struggles to get the beleaguered aircraft back in the air after two crashes.

However the company said it currently has no plans to lay off or furlough workers as a result.

"We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected," the company said in a statement.

"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritise the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 programme beginning next month."

