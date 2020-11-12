You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing sees more cancelled orders as MAX nears return

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

BOEING said on Tuesday it was hit with another 12 cancelled orders for the 737 MAX, as the flagship aircraft is close to returning to the skies after being grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

The American aviation giant, which has been battered by the MAX crisis as well as the fallout from the pandemic that has devastated airline travel, received no new orders last month and delivered only 13 aircraft.

The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 46 people, but the company has been working with regulators to address the issues that contributed to the accidents and was closer to receiving the green light to return to service.

According to news reports that could be as soon as Nov 18.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing the proposed changes to the Boeing 737 MAX," FAA administrator Steve Dickson said on Monday in a message sent to AFP. "We expect that this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed the safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302."

Airlines can then start training their pilots, which could take several weeks. American Airlines currently plans to return the 737 MAX to service in the final days of the year, with daily flights from Dec 29 to Jan 4 on Miami-New York routes. Southwest, which has more of the aircraft in its fleet, is not planning to schedule passenger flights on the plane before the second quarter of 2021. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

HK travel bubble to help Singapore aviation take off when time's right

Government reliefs help SBS stay in the black for Q3

The logistical challenges of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines

United Air returns to JFK after five-year absence

Nissan's prospects brighten as China rebounds, but struggle continues for weakened car maker

Honda will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater...

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for