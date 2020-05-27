You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing set to announce significant US job cuts this week: union

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 10:22 AM

rk_boeing_270520.jpg
Boeing is expected to announce US job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10 per cent of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Boeing is expected to announce US job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10 per cent of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.

A spokesperson for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (Speea) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters Tuesday the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

Boeing declined to comment.

In April, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had "begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10 per cent through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary".

Mr Calhoun said in April Boeing will need to make "even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers — more than 15 per cent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions".

SEE ALSO

Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff

Speea said about 1,300 of its members applied to take voluntary layoffs.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier that Boeing planned to layoff thousands of workers.

A union official confirmed the newspaper's report that Boeing had told union leaders to expect cuts of between 15 per cent to 20 per cent of its membership, which represents engineers and technical workers in Washington State and southern California.

Boeing is struggling as the worldwide airline sector has been rocked by the travel demand falloff from the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers cancelled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.

The outbreak worsened a crisis following the second of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the 737 MAX in March 2019. Mr Calhoun said on May 8 he expected to resume production of grounded 737 MAX jet this month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Virgin Atlantic suitors narrow with clock ticking on new funding

Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ

SpaceX readies for blast-off with Nasa astronauts aboard

Shares in Latin America's biggest airline LATAM plunge after bankruptcy filing

Temasek unit leading consortium to rescue PIL

Covid-19 to accelerate shifts in global supply chains but Singapore can still play to strengths

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 10:24 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as Sino-US friction weighs; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as developments on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic tiff over Hong Kong...

May 27, 2020 10:16 AM
Technology

Canada court due to rule today on Huawei CFO's extradition

[VANCOUVER] The chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, fighting extradition to the US, gets her first shot...

May 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The United States has posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row...

May 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Real Estate

Billionaire Reuben brothers to develop houses, hotel near Madrid

[MADRID] Billionaire real estate investors David and Simon Reuben have made a push into Madrid's residential market...

May 27, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

US Department of Justice closing insider trading probes into three senators: WSJ

[BENGALURU] The US Department of Justice is closing probes into three US senators over stock trades made shortly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.