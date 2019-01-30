You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing shares surge on strong 4Q profits, 2019 outlook

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 9:37 PM

doc73v2xfd8fef11jdb31vz_doc731ijrxy5p4nqqesc8v.jpg
Boeing reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits Wednesday and projected another strong year in 2019 on surging commercial plane deliveries.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boeing reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits Wednesday and projected another strong year in 2019 on surging commercial plane deliveries.

The aerospace giant, which has been boosted by a multi-year plane building boom amid surging global air travel demand, reported fourth-quarter profits of us$3.4 billion, up 3.1 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Revenues were US$28.3 billion, up 14.4 per cent.

Several of the company's financial figures were company records, including annual revenues topping US$100 billion for the first time at $101.1 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Across the enterprise, our team delivered strong core operating performance and customer focus, driving record revenues, earnings and cash flow and further extending our global aerospace industry leadership in 2018," said Boeing chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Boeing projected 2019 profits of US$19.90 to US$20.10 per share, well above the US$18.31 seen by analysts.

It expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial planes, up from 806 in 2018. Boeing's most popular aircraft have moved past the initial production phases when costs are higher into a stage of increased plane delivery that is more profitable.

AFP

Transport

Nissan suffers first sales slump since 2009, adding to post-Ghosn woes

Air New Zealand flags weaker earnings as tourism market growth eases

Shutdown may delay NextGen aviation upgrade, warns union chief

Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth US$4.3b in Asia push

SIA to fuel in-house innovations with launch of KrisLab

A case for preventing accidents the old-fashioned way

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

hotels.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73uyxff0nap82jh6mkc_doc6uc1m75m8dl1jl2ro0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Top 1,000 firms in Singapore generated record turnover, profits for 2019 ranking: DP Info study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening