You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing, SpaceX unlikely to make manned flights to ISS in 2019

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 6:53 AM

2018-07-11T180646Z_415811734_RC1467CBF8D0_RTRMADP_3_SPACE-NASA-REPORT.JPG
Boeing and SpaceX are unlikely to be able to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, according to a US government audit report, resulting in a possible gap in the US presence on the spacecraft.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Boeing and SpaceX are unlikely to be able to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, according to a US government audit report, resulting in a possible gap in the US presence on the spacecraft.

The two companies were engaged by the US space agency Nasa in 2014 to develop rockets that could transport astronauts to the space station when the current contract with Russia's Soyuz expires in November 2019.

But neither company is expected to be ready to carry out manned flights by that date because of various delays in certifying their programs, the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report published Wednesday.

"There may be a gap in (US) access to the ISS if the Commercial Crew Program experiences additional delays," the GAO said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While Nasa has begun to discuss potential options, it currently does not have a contingency plan for how to ensure an uninterrupted presence on the ISS beyond 2019," it said.

"It is possible that neither contractor would be ready before August 2020, leaving a potential gap in access of at least nine months," the GAO said.

The report said the United States could seek to obtain additional Soyuz seats but that may prove difficult.

"The process for manufacturing the spacecraft and contracting for those seats typically takes three years - meaning additional seats would not be available before 2021," it said.

NAsa ended the US space shuttle programme in 2011 and has relied on Russian rockets since then to carry US astronauts to the space station.

Boeing, which is developing a manned capsule called Starliner, is not expected to be certified until December 2019 instead of the January 2019 target date.

Certification of SpaceX's Dragon capsule is not expected until at least January 2020 instead of February 2019.

There are currently three Americans, one German and two Russians aboard the space station, where astronauts generally stay five or six months.

 AFP

Transport

Monthly COEs to rise 12.5% in upcoming quarter

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

BMW first to take majority stake in China car venture: source

Nasa's plan to use private contractors 'delayed'

Tesla whistle-blower files complaint with SEC

BMW set to become first beneficiary of China's auto reforms

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

lckgic21.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening