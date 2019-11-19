You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing to give Southwest board 737 Max update this week

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 7:37 AM

WH_boeing_181169.jpg
Boeing this week will present to the board of its largest 737 Max customer, Southwest Airlines, an overview of its plans to return the grounded jet to service, a spokesman for the airline said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] Boeing this week will present to the board of its largest 737 Max customer, Southwest Airlines, an overview of its plans to return the grounded jet to service, a spokesman for the airline said on Monday.

The meeting on Wednesday and Thursday comes after Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly said last month that the airline could look next year at diversifying its fleet beyond Boeing 737 aircraft.

Budget-friendly Southwest has structured its business model around flying only 737 aircraft for the past 50 years and bet its entire growth strategy on the 737 Max, the latest iteration of Boeing's narrowbody workhorse.

With the Max parked since mid-March following crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines that together killed 346 people, Southwest has had to scale back its growth plans and cancel north of 100 daily flights, wiping US$435 million from its earnings between January and September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kelly, who is also Southwest's chairman of the board, invited Boeing to address the timing and logistics of dozens of 737 Max deliveries that it was supposed to receive this year. The meeting will also give Boeing a chance to defend its product and the steps it is taking to restore public confidence after the two fatal crashes, sources said.

SEE ALSO

Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins Max order

"It's an overview of the Return to Service Plan, timing, and plans moving forward," Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said. "Just a good chance for our Board to hear directly from Boeing, but nothing more to it than that."

It is not the first time that Boeing has presented to a regularly scheduled board meeting, he said.

Southwest had 34 Max jets in its fleet when global regulators grounded the aircraft in March. The airline was supposed to receive 41 more 737 Max planes before the end of the year, but most of those deliveries are now scheduled for 2020.

Hundreds of undelivered 737 Max jets are parked at Boeing facilities in Washington state, where the planemaker is facing a delivery logjam once the US Federal Aviation Administration gives approval for them to fly commercially.

While Boeing is targeting approval in December, the FAA has pushed back on any fixed timeline.

Southwest has removed the 737 Max from its flying schedule until early March. The airline has said it will need one to two months to train its pilots and prepare the jets for flight once regulators approve new software and pilot training.

REUTERS

Transport

Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins Max order

Qantas Airways sets A$2b annual spending target

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

German airline Hahn Air issues first blockchain-based tickets

Volkswagen lowers sales, profit targets for 2020

Emirates announces US$16b deal to buy 50 Airbus 350s

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 07:34 AM
Transport

Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins Max order

[DUBAI] Gulf airlines Emirates and Air Arabia spent a combined US$30 billion at list prices on Airbus jetliners as...

Nov 19, 2019 07:04 AM
Consumer

California sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting minors

[LOS ANGELES] California announced on Monday it is suing Juul, the United States' largest electronic cigarette...

Nov 19, 2019 07:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

[LONDON] Population growth and climate change are putting increasingly intense pressure on the planet's limited...

Nov 19, 2019 06:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

[THE HAGUE] Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was...

Nov 19, 2019 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters make daring campus breakout

[HONG KONG] Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters dramatically escaped a two-day police siege at a university...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly