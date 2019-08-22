You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing to hire as it targets 737 MAX flights resuming 'early fourth quarter'

The plan is the first publicly detailed step the planemaker will take as it works to deliver hundreds of grounded jets to airlines globally
Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190822_NVBOEING22_3869517.jpg
Boeing 737 MAX planes sitting idle as the company continues to work on a software glitch. The jets were grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
PHOTO: AFP

Seattle

BOEING Co said on Tuesday it plans to add extra staff and hire "a few hundred" temporary employees at an airport in Washington state where it is storing many grounded 737 MAX jetliners, a key step in its best-case plan for resuming deliveries to airline customers in October.

The world's largest planemaker, burning cash as one of the worst crises in its history stretches into a sixth month, said the workers will assist with aircraft maintenance and customer delivery preparations at Grant County International Airport.

The hiring plans are the first publicly detailed steps Boeing will take as it works to deliver hundreds of grounded 737 MAX jets to airlines globally, an undertaking that would amount to one of the biggest logistical operations in modern civil aviation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chicago-based Boeing has been unable to deliver any 737 MAX aircraft since the single-aisle plane was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, cutting off a key source of cash and hitting margins.

Global airlines have had to cancel thousands of flights and use spare aircraft to cover routes that were previously flown with the fuel-efficient MAX, eating into their profitability.

Many carriers have taken the MAX off their schedules late into the fall or early-2020.

Boeing reiterated on Tuesday that it was working towards getting the 737 MAX flying again commercially in the "early fourth quarter" after it wins approval of re-programmed software for the stall-prevention system at the centre of both crashes.

In late-July, US Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell declined to be pinned down on Boeing's previously stated target of October for entry into service.

"We don't have a timeline," he said. "We have one factor. When the 737 MAX has been - when the complications to it have been satisfactorily assessed, and the MAX is safe to return to service, that's the only factor."

Boeing said it plans to move all the aircraft from Moses Lake, an eastern Washington location where it runs test flights, to facilities in the Seattle and Everett areas where its factories are located.

Hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets remain grounded worldwide, and Boeing has continued building the jets at a rate of 42 per month in the Seattle area.

The planemaker is also storing freshly-built aircraft outside its factories in Renton and Everett, around Seattle. It also has jets parked at a facility in San Antonio, Texas.

The total cost so far of the 737 MAX crisis is more than US$8 billion, mainly due to compensation the planemaker will have to pay airlines for the delayed deliveries and lower production. REUTERS

Transport

China's Geely posts 40% slump in H1 profit as market dips

Shell, BA planning EU's first waste-to-jet fuel plant

Cathay Pacific warns of ‘significant' revenue impact from August

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain warn of September strike

Are scrubbers really good for the environment?

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BT_20190822__VANVPC22_3870169.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disabled showcase their F&B abilities at Company of Good dinner

BP_Heng Swee Keat_220819_3.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt to engage businesses on support package for retirement, re-hiring age changes: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly