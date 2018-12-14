You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing's 737 deliveries rise in November

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BOEING Co delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in November, up from 50 a year earlier, suggesting that the planemaker may be finally moving past supplier problems that have dented production.

Total deliveries for the first 11 months of 2018 rose to 704 from 680 in the same period a year earlier.

Boeing expects to deliver 810-815 planes in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has been striving to overcome production bottlenecks stemming from delays in the delivery of fuselages and engines from its suppliers.

Investors and analysts closely watch the number of planes Boeing turns over to airlines and leasing firms for cues on the company's cash flow and efficiency.

Airbus said last week it had delivered 673 aircraft up to the end of November, leaving 109 aircraft still to be delivered in December to reach a core target of 782 deliveries.

Boeing delivered a total of 79 aircraft in November.

Chief financial officer Greg Smith said last month that deliveries would rebound in the last two months of the year despite supply delays in engines and other components.

The company's deliveries could take a hit if Indonesia's Lion Air decides to cancel orders for Boeing's 737 MAX jets following a crash that killed 189 people in October.

Lion Air, a privately owned budget airline, has 190 Boeing jets worth US$22 billion at list prices waiting to be delivered, on top of 197 already taken, making it one of the US manufacturer's biggest export customers. REUTERS

Transport

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Grab secures US$150 million investment from Yamaha

EU court backs cities' complaint on emissions, scraps higher NOx limits

Madrid temporarily bans most polluting vehicles

Nissan-Renault alliance faces a leadership crisis

Nissan plans to boost external board seats: source

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening