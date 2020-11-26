You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing's grounded 737 Max gets tentative nod from European regulator

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Cologne, Germany

EUROPE'S aviation safety regulator kicked off the process of bringing Boeing Co's 737 Max back into service, in a major step toward the grounded jet's global return.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published a proposed airworthiness directive on Tuesday, laying out changes required before the aircraft can return to service.

The move triggers a 28-day public consultation, putting the Max on track for final clearance by early 2021. EU approval would mark a milestone in Boeing's effort to return the Max to service outside the United States, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) granting of final clearance last week.

Backing by European regulators would help build global support for the aircraft, after the Max crisis damaged the FAA's reputation as the leader in air safety.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I am confident that we have left no stone unturned in our assessment of the aircraft with its changed design approach," Patrick Ky, EASA's executive director, said. "The result was a thorough and comprehensive review of how this plane flies and what it is like for a pilot to fly the Max, giving us the assurance that it is now safe to fly."

EASA expects to issue the formal decision lifting the grounding in mid-January, it said.

Mr Ky had previously said in October that he was satisfied with the changes Boeing made to the plane after two crashes within five months killed 346 people, leading to the global grounding of the 737 Max fleet in March 2019.

Boeing International president Michael Arthur heralded EASA's decision as "great news" as he spoke at a conference in Berlin, saying that it marked the beginning of the end of the road to recertification. The plane is likely to be flying before the end of the year in the US, Mr Arthur added.

EU approval is needed for Boeing to begin delivering the Max to customers in the region such as discount carrier Ryanair Holdings plc. The deliveries will help the US planemaker to unlock about US$12 billion in cash that's tied up in hundreds of jetliners built during the global grounding.

EASA's airworthiness directive requires nearly the same changes that the FAA has mandated, differing in two areas, the regulator said. EASA will allow pilots to disable a "stick shaker" warning if it has erroneously been activated, to prevent flight crews from being distracted, and will mandate that the plane's autopilot system should not be used for certain landings. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Logistics players ramp up for booster shot from Covid vaccines

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Emirates sees 2022 return of jumbo A380s as travel recovers

Boeing's 737 MAX gets tentative nod from European regulator

Philippine Airlines plans court protection as pandemic hits finances

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for