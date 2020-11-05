You are here

Home > Transport

Bombardier profit misses as pandemic weighs on transportation unit, jet deliveries

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 9:33 PM

[MONTREAL] Plane and train maker Bombardier missed estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weak performance in its aviation and transportation units due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

The Montreal-based company, which is in the process of closing a deal to sell its rail division to French train maker Alstom, said revenue from its transportation unit fell 2.5 per cent.

Business jet deliveries were also lower in the quarter, falling to 24 units from 31 a year earlier, but revenue from the business rose about 10 per cent as its flagship Global 7500 jet made up for a third of those deliveries.

Bombardier's EBITDA and margins took a hit on costs related to the Global 7500 jets and lower deliveries during the quarter.

Bombardier, which aims to break even on free cash flow in 2020, reported quarterly free cash flow of US$706 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of US$176 million for the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with US$255 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting Ebitda to be US$179.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell 5.3 per cent to US$3.53 billion.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

China fuel-cell startup seeks funds, predicts hydrogen car boom

Lufthansa bleeding cash with flights stunted by lockdowns

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding net profit falls 17% in Q3

Uber, Lyft win California bid to keep drivers as contractors

COE prices drop across the board

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 09:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine Matheson's Q3 net profit improves from Q2, but down compared with 2019

JARDINE Matheson Holdings on Tuesday reported declining net profits in the third quarter of 2020 from a year ago,...

Nov 5, 2020 08:52 PM
Consumer

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

[SHANGHAI] China's Alibaba Group beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce business...

Nov 5, 2020 08:48 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC to cut around 100 jobs in UK retail bank

[LONDON] HSBC will restructure its UK retail banking business, resulting in around 100 job cuts, Refinitiv IFR...

Nov 5, 2020 08:46 PM
Consumer

New York Times Q3 revenue beats estimates

[NEW YORK] The New York Times beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people...

Nov 5, 2020 08:10 PM
Funding

Osome raises US$3m from XA Network and AltaIR Capital

OSOME, a startup that provides online accounting services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has raised US$3...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures US$198m in new orders

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for