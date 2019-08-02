You are here

Home > Transport

Bombardier reports loss in Q2 amid issues with rail contracts

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 12:02 AM

doc76h5j73zmqdm8hy49e3_doc75y7oaaogle12cuzp24x.jpg
Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Thursday announced major losses in the second quarter due to delays in fulfilling several of its rail contracts, and revised down its earnings forecast for the year.
REUTERS

[MONTREAL] Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Thursday announced major losses in the second quarter due to delays in fulfilling several of its rail contracts, and revised down its earnings forecast for the year.

The news sent its shares tumbling on the Nasdaq - it was down about 18 per cent in mid-morning trade.

Bombardier now expects its 2019 earnings to fall in the range of US$1.2-$1.3 billion, down from its previous forecast of US$1.5-1.65 billion, mainly due to problems in its transportation division.

The group expects to pour an additional US$250-300 million into the division in order to wrap up a number of "late-stage, legacy projects" and protect the delivery schedule for other rail contracts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the quarter ending June 30, Bombardier suffered losses of US$36 million, or four cents a share, after logging a US$70 million profit in the same quarter a year ago.

That loss far exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had counted on a loss of one cent per share.

Revenue was up one per cent at more than US$4.3 billion.

During the second quarter, Bombardier concluded the sale of its Q Series turboprop line to a Canadian investment fund and also said it would sell its CRJ Series regional jet program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for US$550 million.

Both lines were seen as underperformers.

The group had already ceded a majority stake in its medium-range C Series jetliners to Airbus.

"We are very happy with our continued momentum in aerospace, where our transformation is progressing ahead of plan," Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said in a statement.

"We have successfully addressed our underperforming commercial aircraft programs and are now fully focused on business aviation," he added.

AFP

Transport

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom hits home

Fourth prototype of China's C919 jet completes first test flight

Australia watchdog flags competition concerns over Qantas-Alliance deal

Indonesia plans overhaul of vehicle rules to form electric-car hub

SIA posts 21% lower Q1 net profit of S$111m

Brexit, subsidy row cloud strong Airbus profits

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly