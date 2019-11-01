You are here

Home > Transport

Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations for US$1.2b

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 6:57 AM

nz_bombardier_011145.jpg
Canadian manufacturing group Bombardier announced Thursday it was selling its aerostructures business to US firm Spirit AeroSystems, involving operations in Belfast, Casablanca and Dallas, in a US$1.2 billion cash-plus-debt deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Canadian manufacturing group Bombardier announced Thursday it was selling its aerostructures business to US firm Spirit AeroSystems, involving operations in Belfast, Casablanca and Dallas, in a US$1.2 billion cash-plus-debt deal.

Bombardier announced its willingness to sell these assets last May as part of a broad restructuring to focus on trains and business aircraft.

In a statement, Bombardier said the US firm would take over operations in Belfast, which assembles the wings for the Airbus A220.

Spirit AeroSystems will also acquire Bombardier's operations in Casablanca and a plant in Dallas specialising in maintenance and repairs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price includes US$500 million in cash and around US$700 million in debt.

SEE ALSO

Bombardier in advanced talks to sell 3 plants to Spirit AeroSystems for over US$1b: sources

The 2019 revenues for the three operations are expected to be approximately US$1 billion.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office welcomed the deal.

"This is great news for Northern Ireland and the highly skilled and dedicated workforce," he told reporters.

"The Belfast plant is one of the most important aerospace facilities in the UK and this investment from Spirit AeroSystems is a significant boost for jobs and businesses in Northern Ireland.

The British trade union Unite welcomed the deal for the Belfast facility, which employs more than 3,500 people.

"We are pleased that Bombardier has heeded our call to be a responsible seller and the need for Bombardier aerostructures production to be transferred as a whole to a company with an excellent track record in aerospace rather than a short-termist hedge fund," said assistant general secretary Steve Turner.

"It is a sale that offers hope for a positive future for Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland and their colleagues in the supply chain."

Bombardier, which has been in a difficult financial situation for several months, has decided to consolidate all of its aeronautical activities into a single entity named Bombardier Aviation, with operations in Montreal, Mexico and Texas.

The sale saw Bombardier rise 11 per cent in early Thursday trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange to C$1.76 at around 1342 GMT.

AFP

Transport

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones

Qantas finds cracks in three of its Boeing 737NG planes

Malaysia okays rail link with Singapore, but proposes tweaks

Up to 50 737NG planes grounded globally over cracks, says Boeing

Fiat and PSA tie-up will pool resources to face expensive future

Slowing growth, tighter emission standards likely to shrink China's auto market by about 8% in 2019

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 07:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

France's Engie looks to set up renewables fund in Australia

[MELBOURNE] French energy company Engie plans to set up a renewable energy investment fund in Australia to speed up...

Nov 1, 2019 07:11 AM
Garage

WeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination

[NEW YORK] The former chief of staff to ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has accused him and the company of...

Nov 1, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Watchdog sues FBI over facial recognition secrecy

[WASHINGTON] A civil liberties watchdog on Thursday sued the FBI and other federal agencies claiming the government...

Nov 1, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp: sources

[WASHINGTON] Senior government officials in multiple US-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with...

Nov 1, 2019 07:01 AM
Banking & Finance

African Development Bank announces record capital increase to US$208b

[ABIDJAN] The African Development Bank on Thursday announced the largest capital increase in its history, with an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly