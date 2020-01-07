You are here

Home > Transport

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200107_NVVISOR7_3996824.jpg
The Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyse what the driver sees, and darkens the section where the sunlight hits their eyes.
PHOTO: AFP

Las Vegas

BOSCH on Sunday unveiled a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to block the glare of the sun from a driver's eyes, a major cause of road accidents.

The Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyse what the driver is seeing through its liquid crystal display and darkens the section where the sunlight is hitting their eyes, the German engineering giant said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The rest of the display remains transparent, blocking the sun without obscuring a large section of the driver's field of vision.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bosch cited studies including one from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, indicating sun glare is responsible for thousands of accidents each year. Another study indicated the risk of a car crash is 16 per cent higher when the sun is shining brightly. Bosch said traditional sun visors were inadequate because they blocked a large area from the field of vision to remove glare.

SEE ALSO

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at tech show

"We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes," said Jason Zink, one of the engineers on the project.

Ryan Todd, another Bosch engineer, said he thought of the idea "while driving east to work one morning" and thinking about television sets which control the brightness of LCD technology. A Bosch spokesman said the company was in "active discussions" on commercialising the new visor, but offered no details. AFP

Transport

Ghosn 'fled by bullet train'; Tokyo vows to bolster borders

Boeing and FAA review wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

Australian bus depots so far not affected by bushfires: ComfortDelGro

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at tech show

Chain-reaction crash kills 5, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 12:19 AM
Consumer

Amazon Fire TV crosses 40m active users globally

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users...

Jan 7, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore, its firms optimistic about India's long-term prospects: Tharman

SINGAPORE and its companies are optimistic about India's long-term prospects, Senior Minister and Coordinating...

Jan 7, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese...

Jan 6, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

'Win a Picasso' charity draw postponed

[PARIS] A charity raffle for a Picasso painting worth more than one million euros (S$1.5 million) has been postponed...

Jan 6, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

[BENGALURU] Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation deal with Boeing Co related to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly