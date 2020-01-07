Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars

The Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyse what the driver sees, and darkens the section where the sunlight hits their eyes.

BOSCH on Sunday unveiled a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to block the glare of the sun from a driver's eyes, a major cause of road accidents.

The Virtual Visor uses algorithms and a camera to analyse what the driver is seeing through its liquid crystal display and darkens the section where the sunlight is hitting their eyes, the German engineering giant said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The rest of the display remains transparent, blocking the sun without obscuring a large section of the driver's field of vision.

Bosch cited studies including one from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, indicating sun glare is responsible for thousands of accidents each year. Another study indicated the risk of a car crash is 16 per cent higher when the sun is shining brightly. Bosch said traditional sun visors were inadequate because they blocked a large area from the field of vision to remove glare.

"We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes," said Jason Zink, one of the engineers on the project.

Ryan Todd, another Bosch engineer, said he thought of the idea "while driving east to work one morning" and thinking about television sets which control the brightness of LCD technology. A Bosch spokesman said the company was in "active discussions" on commercialising the new visor, but offered no details. AFP