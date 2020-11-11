Box shipping is doing well despite Covid-19, but for how long?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
A RECURRING theme in this column over the years has been how container shipping is incapable of making sustainable profits.
For many reasons this has been a strange year not least because, counter intuitively, the container lines have been doing rather well despite the disruption of Covid...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes