You are here

Home > Transport

Brazil's Ambev plans to buy 1,600 electric trucks amid new freight fares

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 4:01 PM

doc71jpycx5suu1bulvxbhg_doc71612etnuqqzkv55fj0.jpg
Brazilian beer maker Ambev plans to buy 1,600 Volkswagen electric trucks, they said on Monday, making it the largest fleet of its kind in Brazil, and which would be exempt from new fixed minimum freight fares for diesel truckers.

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian beer maker Ambev plans to buy 1,600 Volkswagen electric trucks, they said on Monday, making it the largest fleet of its kind in Brazil, and which would be exempt from new fixed minimum freight fares for diesel truckers.

Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive of Volkswagen's bus and trucks operation in Brazil, told Reuters that negotiations with Ambev had long preceded the new policy, which came into effect this month. The timing was "pure coincidence," he said, though he acknowledged the rule could lead clients to rethink their fleets.

Ambev's plan, which is not yet a firm order, follows a truckers strike in May that severely hampered the flow of food, fuel and key exports for nearly two weeks and forced the government to promise changes.

This month the government signed those promises into law, including a minimum fare for freight to be paid to diesel truckers, which is now higher than the current market rate. Electric vehicles are exempt from the price minimums.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's obvious that a strike of that nature calls attention to the need of having products that are alternatives to diesel trucks," Cortes said. "Still, we are not expecting any sales directly caused by this decision."

Volvo AB and the Mercedes-Benz truck unit of Daimler AG have received inquiries from companies considering another option to avoid price minimums: buying their own truck fleets instead of relying on third-party contractors.

Brazil's largest logistics company, JSL, expects its truck rental unit to grow as it rents out vehicles directly to companies, another exemption from the new rule, JSL Chief Financial Officer Denys Ferrez said, although the company has not received any firm orders.

With the addition of the electric trucks, about 35 per cent of Ambev's fleet will be electric, which the companies said will save about 30,000 tons of carbon emissions per year. It expects the 1,600 trucks will be delivered by 2023.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: 8Telecom's 10.5% surge prompts SGX query

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM Mahathir says China-backed rail, pipeline projects cancelled for now: reports

Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel tapping Bank of America for pursuit of Australia wireless operator Amaysim: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening