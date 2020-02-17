You are here

British Airways COO and director of people to leave

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 7:04 AM

British Airways said on Sunday its chief operating officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] British Airways said on Sunday its chief operating officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company.

Former director of engineering Jason Mahoney will be the new COO while Stuart Kennedy, previously director of people at IAG Cargo, will replace Ms Williams, a BA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Mr Goersch has decided to move back to North America and Ms Williams plans to leave in the next few months, the company said.

British Airways executives have also had a tumultuous year, dealing with a pay dispute that resulted in the first pilot walkout in the airline's history.

The airline's owner IAG has seen a number of managerial changes - long-time chief executive Willie Walsh is stepping down in March to be replaced by Iberia chief Luis Gallego.

