You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways faces US$230m fine over 2018 data theft

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 3:03 PM

[LONDON] The UK has proposed fining British Airways 183.4 million pounds (S$313 million) over computer attacks last year that exposed customer data.

The penalty, proposed under the UK Data Protection Act, amounts to 1.5 per cent of the airline's 2017 revenue, parent IAG SA said in a statement on Monday. It was issued by the UK Information Commissioner's office, which protects data privacy.

"We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO," British Airways Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz said in the statement.

A hack that lasted from Aug. 21 through Sept. 5 last year affected at least 380,000 transactions, IAG has said previously, with intruders vacuuming up account numbers and personal information of customers making flight reservations from BA's website and its mobile app.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CEO Cruz has described the attack as a sophisticated, malicious and criminal. At the time, British Airways advised people to contact credit card providers to manage the breach. The stolen data didn't include travel or passport details.

Mr Cruz said Monday the airline responded quickly and hasn't found any evidence of fraud on accounts linked to the theft.

"We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals," IAG CEO Willie Walsh said in the statement.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

VW to deepen alliances with battery suppliers for electric push

Saudi carrier flyadeal ditches grounded Boeing Max for Airbus

EU lists 5 fixes before Boeing 737 MAX can fly again

Electric scooters: Not so eco-friendly after all?

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK plant

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker’s take: DBS lowers Singtel to 'hold' after share price rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening