You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways pilots accept pay agreement to end strikes

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 6:49 AM

nz_BritishAirways_171234.jpg
Pilots from the BALPA union on Monday accepted a wage agreement with flagship carrier British Airways after months of dispute than included a historic two-day strike in September.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Pilots from the BALPA union on Monday accepted a wage agreement with flagship carrier British Airways after months of dispute than included a historic two-day strike in September.

"A ballot of British Airways pilots closed today following the dispute over pay and terms and conditions," BALPA said in a statement.

"Members... voted nearly 9 to 1 to accept the final agreement," which was proposed by mediation body Acas and recommended by the union to its members, it added.

The airline had offered a wage increase of 11.5 per cent over three years, but the pilots were asking for a bigger cut of profits, arguing that they had accepted wage cuts during the difficult years the company had endured in the last decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pilots held a walkout in September for the first time in the airline's history, leading to the cancellation of 1,700 flights over the two days of strikes, disrupting the travel plans of some 200,000 passengers.

SEE ALSO

France's prime minister defies unions with pension overhaul

BA's Heathrow Airport hub was the worst hit.

The airline last month welcomed as a "positive step" reports that it had reached a pay agreement.

Airline giant IAG admitted that the strikes had hurt its performance in the third quarter.

Net profit sank nine percent to one billion euros (S$1.49 billion) in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier, said IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia and Ireland's Aer Lingus.

AFP

Transport

Volkswagen says production suspended in Algeria

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Boeing mulls temporary halt to Max production

Jetstar to cut capacity, may sell planes, as pilot dispute drags on

Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights: sources

BMW-Daimler ride-hailing venture steps up its challenge to Uber

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

After 25 years, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops US charts

[NEW YORK] A quarter-century after releasing her holiday classic that's become one of the season's love-to-hate,...

Dec 17, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers on Monday criticised the process for approving the merger of wireless carriers...

Dec 17, 2019 06:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Investors in cryptocurrency exchange demand founder's body be exhumed

[MONTREAL] Investors in a cryptocurrency exchange who lost access to tens of millions of dollars when the website's...

Dec 17, 2019 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Canada predicts slower growth, deficit to climb in 2020

[OTTAWA] Canada's finance minister predicted on Monday that growth will come in at 1.6 per cent in 2020, the best of...

Dec 17, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

SEC permanently bars ex-Goldman banker over 1MDB bribery

[WASHINGTON] US regulators said on Monday they had permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs executive from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly