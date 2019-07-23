You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways says pilot strike may cost US$50 million a day

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 9:50 PM

file76c1b7e4hepz4as0e81.jpg
British Airways (BA) pilots' planned strike may cost the airline as much as us$50 million a day, the airline said in a lawsuit as it seeks to halt the walkout.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Airways (BA) pilots' planned strike may cost the airline as much as us$50 million a day, the airline said in a lawsuit as it seeks to halt the walkout.

Pilots at the airline backed industrial action - including what would be their first strike in about four decades - with a 93 per cent majority, the British Airline Pilots Association said Monday.

While it's impossible to accurately assess the costs, it'll be "very substantial indeed," running to between 30 million pounds (US$37.4 million) and 40 million pounds a day, the airline said in its filings for a hearing at London's High Court. BA is seeking an injunction to halt the strike, which it expects to start on or soon after Aug 7.

"The industrial action will be enormously disruptive" for the airline and for passengers, John Cavanagh, the airline's attorney, said Tuesday in court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There can be no doubt that the timing of the action is deliberate and is designed to cause the maximum in financial loss and disruption for BA," the airline said in court filings. "The action is due to commence in peak holiday period, in the middle of school summer holidays, and at the busiest time of BA's year."

Pilots' demands in the labor dispute relate to pay, profit sharing, and a share-awards program.

It'd "cost less to agree every item we have put forward than it would cost BA if there was just one day of strike action," a union spokeswoman said. "It is surely time for common sense to prevail over the macho management we have seen up till now."

The airline, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, said the labor union had failed to comply with balloting rules, meaning the court should grant the injunction. The union said it wasn't obliged to provide the information that the airline contends it should've - including the dates of industrial action.

"We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to protect our customers' travel plans and avoid industrial action," BA said in a statement.

 

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Khazanah hires Morgan Stanley for Malaysia Airlines strategy: sources

Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's debt outlook to 'negative' on 737 Max problems

Emas applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

Hyundai logs biggest profit rise in 7 years on forex gain, new models

Volvo Cars recalls 507,000 vehicles worldwide as probe finds fire risk

Toyota unveils new way to use AI, self-drive tech in Tokyo Games

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly