You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 7:14 AM

nz_BA_081041.jpg
British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare synchronised dual take off for the "Queen of the Skies", the jet which brought long-haul flights to the masses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare synchronised dual take off for the "Queen of the Skies", the jet which brought long-haul flights to the masses.

Once the world's largest operator of the 747, BA has now retired its entire jumbo jet fleet after the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed most air travel, accelerating the move to more fuel-efficient planes.

"Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time," chief executive Alex Cruz said.

For over 50 years, the 747 has been the world's most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage, four engines and 16 main wheels.

It took its maiden flight in 1969 and soon secured its place in history as the jet which allowed more affordable air travel due its size and range.

SEE ALSO

Airline stocks fall on Trump's move to end stimulus talks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Passengers have included John Paul II, who arrived for the first visit to Ireland by a pope on an Aer Lingus 747 in 1979.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on an Air France jumbo during the same year's Islamic Revolution.

BA's predecessor airline BOAC first introduced the 747 on the London-New York route in 1971, and at its peak BA had a fleet of 57 747-400s.

Former pilots have relayed how the jet initially took some getting used to, from a cockpit positioned almost 30 feet above the ground and more when angling the nose higher just before touching the runway.

"It was like landing a block of flats from the 2nd floor," Hugh Dibley, a former BOAC captain, told Reuters.

On Thursday the final two 747s will take off from Heathrow at 0730 GMT with a rarely seen synchronised dual take off on parallel runways before one conducts a fly-past along the southerly runway, weather permitting.

The owner of British Airways, IAG, is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out much of the global flying market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hydrogen double-decker buses arrive in Europe's top oil city

Airline stocks fall on Trump's move to end stimulus talks

Top global traders push to cut shipping emissions

COEs end mixed; premium for commercial vehicle highest in two years

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 07:10 AM
Banking & Finance

UK financial services firms turn cautiously optimistic: CBI

[LONDON] Financial services firms in Britain turned more optimistic for the first time this year as a drop in...

Oct 8, 2020 07:06 AM
Real Estate

UK house price growth hits 18-year high, but outlook darkens: RICS

[LONDON] A post-lockdown boom in Britain's housing market pushed a gauge of house prices to an 18-year high last...

Oct 8, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit 'to bring 150b euros to France by year's end'

[PARIS] Financial firms will move around 150 billion euros (S$240 billion) from Britain to France by the end of the...

Oct 8, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Europe tops 6m cases as Scotland, Brussels shut bars

[PARIS] With Europe topping six million coronavirus cases, Scotland and Brussels became the latest to introduce...

Oct 8, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

US indicts 6 more chicken executives for rigging market

[NEW YORK] US authorities announced indictments on Wednesday against the former chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for