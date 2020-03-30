Buffett-backed BYD to supply electric-car parts to its rivals

Mr Wang says the firm is now making face masks and hit a daily production capacity of 10m units.

BYD Co, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker backed by Warren Buffett, will start offering a full suite of EV components to rivals and aspiring vehicle manufacturers to diversify its revenue sources amid sputtering car demand.

Among the parts that the Shenzhen-based company makes and now sells are electric-car batteries, powertrains and lights, founder Wang Chuanfu said in an online press conference on Sunday.

BYD, China's biggest maker of vehicles powered by alternative energy for the past six years, will use the brand name FinDreams for the parts business.

Electric-car sales have been slumping in China since July, when the country reduced purchase subsidies, and the decline has been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

BYD, which is financially more stable than most local EV competitors, is betting that the new business will help it return to growth quicker even as the market contracts.

"BYD will open its technology and products to the whole world," Mr Wang said.

"FinDreams units will help change the role participants in the Chinese vehicle industry plays in the global new energy arena."

BYD, founded as a mobile-phone battery maker, has been growing by expanding into new businesses over the past two decades.

The company started car manufacturing in 2003 and rolled out its first vehicles powered by lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in 2006.

It has since added electric buses, utility vehicles, energy storage equipments, monorail and insulated gate bipolar transistors to its offering.

To help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company expanded to face masks and reached a daily production capacity of 10 million units this past week, according to Mr Wang.

The versatility of its manufacturing operations has helped BYD become self-reliant for electric-car parts.

While until recently it focused on making components only for itself, the company is now seeking to take advantage of a potential recovery and future growth of the market.

The annual value of batteries used in electric cars, electric buses and related energy storage is set to balloon about 10 times to a potential US$500 billion by 2050, according to Sanford C Bernstein & Co.

To demonstrate its competitiveness, BYD on Sunday unveiled test results of its so-called "blade battery", touting it as a cost-competitive, safer and compact offering. Almost all carmakers are in talks with BYD over collaboration on the product, according to He Long, head of BYD's car battery business.

Last year, BYD signed an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp on EV battery supply and joint product development, with the companies setting up an jointly owned venture this month.

BYD also cooperates with Daimler AG on making Denza brand electric vehicles. BLOOMBERG