You are here

Home > Transport

Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead

It has no plans to join other luxury carmakers in shifting to electric or hybrid models
Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200127_NAHSUPERCAR27_4016417.jpg
"2019 was an excellent year for Bugatti, the best since 1998 in terms of revenue, deliveries and earnings," says Mr Winkelmann.

Molsheim

SUPERCAR manufacturer Bugatti, fresh off one of its best years, wants the world to know it has taken environmental concerns to heart even as it prepares a next generation of heart-pounding - and gas-guzzling - speed machines.

The French automaker has implemented a series of measures to offset the carbon emitted by the 81 racers it produced last year, including a shift to biogas and other green energy sources to power its manufacturing facilities in northeast France.

But will Bugatti, which has hinted at "surprises" this year, be joining other luxury carmakers in shifting to electric or hybrid models?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The short answer: Not right now.

SEE ALSO

Bugatti's Chiron supercar is the main course at French dinner

"For the next 10 years to come, only the W16 motor provides the emotion and the passion expected by our supercar clients," Stephan Winkelmann, the firm's chief executive, said recently in reference to its massive 16-cylinder engine.

Nonetheless, the Volkswagen-owned brand believes it can offset its own greenhouse gas emissions as well as those of its clients, a challenge admittedly made easier by its limited production runs.

Fewer than 700 Bugattis are in circulation worldwide, and on average they are driven just 1,200 kilometres a year. That's probably because the average Bugatti owner has a collection of 42 cars to choose from, the brand says. "In 2018, that represented the equivalent of 1,380 tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted by Bugatti and its clients," the firm's managing director Christophe Piochon said last week.

The firm has employed a full-time environmental coordinator since 2016 to oversee a range of carbon-offset efforts, including buying up parcels of the Amazon rainforest to prevent them from being cleared by loggers or farmers.

It has also planted 4,000 trees to help forests in its native Alsace region recover from a devastating infestation of bark beetles in recent years.

"Bugatti is a highly visible brand, so it's important for us to take these steps and set an example for the industry," Mr Winkelmann said.

While big business has jumped on the tree-planting bandwagon, the science underpinning it is under question, and such offset schemes have been derided as greenwashing that allows them to continue pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.

The car industry has come in for particular criticism as it is estimated to account for 9 per cent of total annual greenhouse gas emissions, with a recent Greenpeace report accusing it of trying to delay fundamental change towards zero-emission cars while raking in money with highly-polluting vehicles like SUVs.

While the typical Bugatti buyer is no eco-warrior, "lots of them donate to environmental causes, even though most people might not know it," said Tim Bravo, the firm's head of communications.

Green concerns certainly aren't weighing on its business yet.

"2019 was an excellent year for Bugatti, the best since 1998 in terms of revenue, deliveries and earnings," Mr Winkelmann said.

Bugatti buyers - a Chiron sells for 2.5 million euros (S$3.7 million) before taxes while the Divo speedster goes for a cool five million euros - are shelling out for performance as well as luxury.

Bugatti does not reveal the names of its buyers, though some have shown off their prizes on social media. AFP

Transport

Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes its maiden flight

Rivian CEO says electric-truck startup to make Ford platform

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects

FAA tells US airlines it could approve MAX return to service before mid-year

Boeing seeks up to US$12b in loans to ease liquidity needs

BREAKING

Jan 26, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia Holdings proposes S$2m private placement of shares

CATALIST-LISTED Mary Chia Holdings is proposing a private placement of up to 26.67 million new ordinary shares in...

Jan 26, 2020 10:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

[BEIRUT] When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a US$10,000...

Jan 26, 2020 10:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific enters deal to sell 13% stake in Philippine unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed...

Jan 26, 2020 10:13 PM
Transport

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects

[PARIS] Renault's engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to...

Jan 26, 2020 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

After Brexit-settling election, UK firms see business bounce

[LUTON, England] At Bruderer UK, a small firm selling metal-stamping machines from an industrial estate just north...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly