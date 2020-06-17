Building of Changi T5 put on hold for at least two years

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE construction of Changi Airport's Terminal 5 will be paused for at least two years as the government studies how Covid-19 will change the aviation sector, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.
While optimistic about the recovery of aviation, he noted that...
