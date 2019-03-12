CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) regional wing, SilkAir, which operates six Boeing 737 Max aircraft, will be affected by the temporary suspension.

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, in light of two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.

The suspension will take effect from 2pm on Tuesday, March 12.

This comes after a fatal Ethiopian Airlines jet crash on Sunday, in which all 157 people on board died. Last October, a Lion Air flight - involving the same aircraft type - also crashed near Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) regional wing, SilkAir, which operates six Boeing 737 Max aircraft with a further 31 planes on firm order, will be affected by the temporary suspension.

The Singapore-based carrier presently uses the aircraft on 12 routes, namely Bengaluru and Hyderabad in India, Kathmandu in Nepal, Cairns and Darwin in Australia, Chongqing and Wuhan in China, Hiroshima in Japan, and Asean destinations Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Phnom Penh and Phuket.

The other airlines currently operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft to Singapore are China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air.

In a press statement on Tuesday, CAAS said it is working with Changi Airport Group and the affected airlines to minimise any impact to travelling passengers.

"CAAS has been in regular contact with SilkAir on its Max operations since last year, and has been satisfied that it has been taking appropriate measures to comply with the necessary safety requirements," it said.

The authority added that it will gather more information, and review the safety risk associated with the continued operation of the 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore during the temporary suspension.

"CAAS is closely monitoring the situation, and is in close communication with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulators, as well as Boeing. The suspension will be reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available," CAAS said.

According to CAPA Fleet Database, there are 378 737 Max aircraft flying globally, of which 348 are Max 8s, and the balance are Max 9s. Of the 378 planes, 20 are in South-east Asia.

Meanwhile, China's aviation regulator has taken the preemptive step of ordering Chinese carriers to ground operations of their 96 737 Maxs - there were eight Chinese nationals on the Ethiopian flight - while Indonesia's Transportation Ministry did the same, pending airworthiness inspections.

Other airlines which have suspended operations of their 737 Max aircraft include Ethiopian Airlines, Cayman Airlines, Morocco's Royal Air Morac and Mongolian Airlines.

As at 11.20am on Tuesday, shares in SIA were trading at S$9.74 apiece, up three Singapore cents, 0.3 per cent.