CAAS temporarily suspends operation of Boeing 737 Max in and out of Singapore

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 10:46 AM
Singapore Airlines' (SIA) regional wing, SilkAir, which operates six Boeing 737 Max aircraft, will be affected by the temporary suspension.
THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, in light of two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.

The suspension will take effect from 2pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) regional wing, SilkAir, which operates six Boeing 737 Max aircraft, will be affected by the temporary suspension.

The other airlines currently operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft to Singapore include China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air.

In a press statement on Tuesday, CAAS said it is working with Changi Airport Group and the affected airlines to minimise any impact to travelling passengers.

"CAAS has been in regular contact with SilkAir on its Max operations since last year, and has been satisfied that it has been taking appropriate measures to comply with the necessary safety requirements," it said. 

The authority added that it will gather more information and review the safety risk associated with the continued operation of the 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore during the temporary suspension. 

"CAAS is closely monitoring the situation, and is in close communication with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulators, as well as Boeing. The suspension will be reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available," CAAS said. 

 

