Canada changing rules for fighter jet competition to allow Lockheed Martin bid: source

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 7:54 AM

The Canadian government is changing the rules of its multibillion-dollar competition for 88 new fighter jets to allow Lockheed Martin Corp to submit a bid, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Ottawa was acting after the United States complained the original rules would exclude Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter, the plane the Canadian air force wants. 

