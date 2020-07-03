You are here

Home > Transport

Canada, Sweden pave way for compensation talks with Iran on downed plane

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 11:21 AM

[OTTAWA] Canada announced on Thursday an agreement to launch negotiations with Iran on compensation for the families of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down in January, with Sweden expressing confidence Tehran would pay.

An international "coordination and response group" of countries whose nationals died on the plane signed a memorandum of understanding, formally paving the way for negotiations with Tehran, according to a Canadian government statement.

The countries - Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan - each had citizens die when Tehran's armed forces mistakenly shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

"The five states created the legal structure necessary to start these negotiations," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told AFP.

"It is a first step - necessary but only a first step - to begin negotiations to obtain reparations for the victims' families," he said.

SEE ALSO

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

Earlier in the day, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told news agency TT that Tehran had agreed to compensate the families of foreign victims.

There is "no doubt" that Iran would follow through on the compensation, she said, adding that it was still unclear what sums would be paid out.

"We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims' next of kin," Ms Linde said.

Ukraine, the group's designated speaker on the negotiations, will be responsible for proposing a date to launch the talks in Tehran, Champagne said.

"These kinds of negotiations generally take several months or even years," added Mr Champagne, whose country chairs the coordinated group.

"Iran had indicated to us its desire to start negotiations. I always judge Iran not by its words but by its actions," he warned.

The 176 victims of the crash, which occurred shortly after taking off from Tehran airport on January 8, were mostly Iranian-Canadians.

Of countries apart from Iran, Canada was the hardest hit, with a total of 85 victims (both citizens and permanent residents).

The Islamic Republic admitted days after the downing that its forces accidentally shot the Kiev-bound jetliner.

At the end of June, Iran officially enlisted the help of France's BEA air accident agency to download and read the data on the flight recorder.

Ottawa had been demanding that Iran, which does not have the technical means to extract and decrypt the data, send the plane's black boxes abroad.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

German car sales plunge 40%, set for worst year since 1989: Tagesspiegel

Elon Musk mocks regulators, short-sellers as Tesla soars

Japan seeks extradition of two who helped Nissan chief Ghosn escape

Daimler CEO sees drastic pay cuts, deeper restructuring

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

[MELBOURNE] Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated...

Jul 3, 2020 10:56 AM
Consumer

Australia retail sales see record surge in May as economy reopens

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales saw a record surge in May, official data showed on Friday, as a wide scale easing...

Jul 3, 2020 10:43 AM
Garage

Wireless laser communications startup Transcelestial snags US$9.6m from EDBI, Wavemaker

SINGAPORE-BASED deep tech startup Transcelestial has raised US$9.6 million in a Series A funding round co-led by...

Jul 3, 2020 10:11 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit says CAD interviewed CIO as part of probe

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) has received a letter dated June 30 from the Commercial...

UPDATED 48 min ago
Jul 3, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as strong US jobs data rekindles recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Friday, on track for a fourth straight session of gains, after a record surge...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.