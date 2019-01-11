You are here

Home > Transport

Canada unveils tougher regulations for drone operators

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Montreal

CANADIAN transport minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday unveiled tougher new regulations for drone operators, including a minimum age, required certification and a prohibition on flying under the influence.

His announcement comes after reports of drones near Britain's Gatwick airport caused major travel disruptions over the Christmas holidays, and again on Tuesday at Heathrow.

Mr Garneau said the government was working with security agencies and others "to examine what kinds of countermeasures would be applicable" in the event of drones threatening commercial airliners in Canada.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The first recorded collision between a drone and a jetliner in Canada occurred in October 2017 when a Skyjet passenger aircraft was struck before safely landing at the Quebec City airport.

The minister previously commented that a drone-airplane collision was "the kind of nightmare scenario that keeps me up at night".

The new rules will come into effect on June 1, and apply to all drones weighing between 250g and 25kg, whether they are used for fun, work or research.

Pilots must pass an online exam to become drone-certified, and be at least 14 years old or supervised by a licensed adult to operate one. Drones must also be registered and marked with the registration number.

Operators would be prohibited from flying drones within 5.6km of airports, as well as near forest fires, outdoor concerts or parades, and must stay under 122m.

Operators must also be sober, with no consumption of alcohol or drugs in the 12 hours prior to flying. AFP

Transport

Local Audi chief predicts another record year

Grab, ComfortDelGro buying Hyundai EVs as charging network grows

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Renault board to meet Thursday as Ghosn remains in detention

Jaguar Land Rover to make thousands of job cuts after China, diesel slump: source

Carlos Ghosn comes down with fever in jail, halting interrogation

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_JUAUDI11_3665641.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Transport

Local Audi chief predicts another record year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening