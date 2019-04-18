Car COEs continue to surge

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) continued to surge at the latest tender on Wednesday, with all categories ending noticeably higher except for motorcycles.
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at S$33,199, up from S$29,159 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg