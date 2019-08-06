You are here

Home > Transport

Car market slowdown 'threatens jobs at Bosch'

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 3:38 PM

[FRANKFURT] A global car market expected to slow this year and the continuing aftershocks of a sector-wide diesel cheating scandal will hit jobs at the world's biggest component supplier Bosch, its boss said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have to react to falling demand," chief executive Volkmar Denner told Munich-based daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about possible job cuts.

Expected by analysts to contract this year, the global car market is developing "much more weakly than we still thought a year ago", Mr Denner said.

"This isn't just a short-term dip that will quickly be recovered," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Reduced demand for diesel-fuelled vehicles "is hitting us particularly hard," said Mr Denner.

Customers in Germany and abroad have turned away from the fuel since Volkswagen's 2015 admission to cheating regulatory emissions tests on 11 million vehicles worldwide, while investigations have spread to other carmakers in Germany's flagship industry.

Many potential buyers have been deterred by already-implemented or proposed bans for some diesels from city centres, as municipalities try to reduce levels of harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the air.

Meanwhile manufacturers themselves are ramping up alternatives, like hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, to meet tough new EU carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets set to bite from next year.

Bosch said in January lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field.

Over the full year, the company expects revenue at the same level as 2018, when sales reached 77.9 billion euros, rather than the slight increase it had previously predicted.

And "we won't be able to maintain the high level of profitability we had last year," Mr Denner said.

The company said early this year it expected a profit margin of below six percent, rather than last year's 7 per cent.

Competitor Continental, listed on the bluechip DAX index, in July lowered its full-year financial objectives, blaming the weak global market.

AFP

Transport

Self-driving bike glides toward the future of AI

Bombardier signs US$4.5b contract to build Cairo monorail

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Q2 net profit falls 6% on lower gross margin

Japan's flying car gets off the ground - for a minute

Iran's foreign minister blames US for Hormuz Strait tensions

Power restored to some areas in Jakarta, parts of Java after 9 hours

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly