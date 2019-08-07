You are here

Home > Transport

Car market slowdown 'threatens jobs at Bosch'

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190807_NVBOSCH7_3856232.jpg
Expected by analysts to contract this year, the global car market is developing "much more weakly than we still thought a year ago," says Mr Denner, adding: "This isn't just a short-term dip that will quickly be recovered."
PHOTO: AFP

Frankfurt am Main

A GLOBAL car market expected to slow this year and the continuing aftershocks of a sector-wide diesel cheating scandal will hit jobs at the world's biggest component supplier Bosch, its boss said Tuesday.

"Of course, we have to react to falling demand," chief executive Volkmar Denner told Munich-based daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung when asked about possible job cuts.

Expected by analysts to contract this year, the global car market is developing "much more weakly than we still thought a year ago," Mr Denner said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This isn't just a short-term dip that will quickly be recovered," he added.

Reduced demand for diesel-fuelled vehicles "is hitting us particularly hard," pointed out Mr Denner.

Customers in Germany and abroad have turned away from the fuel since Volkswagen's 2015 admission to cheating regulatory emissions tests on 11 million vehicles worldwide, while investigations have spread to other carmakers in Germany's flagship industry.

Many potential buyers have been deterred by already-implemented or proposed bans for some diesels from city centres, as municipalities try to reduce levels of harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the air.

Meanwhile, manufacturers themselves are ramping up alternatives, like hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, to meet tough new European Union carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets set to bite from next year.

Bosch said in January lower diesel demand would force it to slash 600 jobs among its 15,000 employees in the field.

Over the full year, the company expects revenue at the same level as 2018, when sales reached 77.9 billion euros (S$121 billion), rather than the slight increase it had previously predicted. And "we won't be able to maintain the high level of profitability we had last year," Mr Denner said.

The company said early this year it expected a profit margin of below 6 per cent, rather than last year's 7 per cent.

Competitor Continental, listed on the blue-chip DAX index, in July lowered its full-year financial objectives, blaming the weak global market. AFP

Transport

New licensing framework tightens reins on private-hire firms

Of plights, perils, piracy and politics

UK joins US for maritime security mission in Gulf

Air China to suspend Beijing-Hawaii flights amid weak travel demand

India's top airline IndiGo co-founder says feud still unresolved

Mercedes-Benz offers subsidies to retrofit older diesel cars in Germany

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly