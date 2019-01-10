Carlos Ghosn comes down with fever in jail, halting interrogation

After spending more than a month in a prison room in Tokyo, Carlos Ghosn has developed a fever, prompting the Japanese authorities to stop interrogating the former Nissan Motor Co chairman.

A doctor is attending to the 64-year-old, who is tired from the long detention and interrogations, said his lawyer, Motonari Otsuru. Ghosn has been locked up in a small Tokyo jail cell with a toilet and wash basin since his shock arrest Nov 19.

On Wednesday, Ghosn lost an appeal against his ongoing detention, diminishing the prospects of an early release on bail. His current detention term is scheduled to end Friday. Prosecutors have the right to appeal to a court for extending the detention.

Ghosn's former aide and Nissan director Greg Kelly - arrested the same day as the auto industry icon - was released from jail last month and taken to a hospital afterward, Kyodo News reported earlier.

BLOOMBERG