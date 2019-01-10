You are here

Home > Transport

Carlos Ghosn comes down with fever in jail, halting interrogation

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 3:44 PM

colin-cg-10.JPG
After spending more than a month in a prison room in Tokyo, Carlos Ghosn has developed a fever, prompting the Japanese authorities to stop interrogating the former Nissan Motor Co chairman.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] After spending more than a month in a prison room in Tokyo, Carlos Ghosn has developed a fever, prompting the Japanese authorities to stop interrogating the former Nissan Motor Co chairman.

A doctor is attending to the 64-year-old, who is tired from the long detention and interrogations, said his lawyer, Motonari Otsuru. Ghosn has been locked up in a small Tokyo jail cell with a toilet and wash basin since his shock arrest Nov 19.

On Wednesday, Ghosn lost an appeal against his ongoing detention, diminishing the prospects of an early release on bail. His current detention term is scheduled to end Friday. Prosecutors have the right to appeal to a court for extending the detention.

Ghosn's former aide and Nissan director Greg Kelly - arrested the same day as the auto industry icon - was released from jail last month and taken to a hospital afterward, Kyodo News reported earlier.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Jaguar Land Rover to make thousands of job cuts after China, diesel slump: source

Second South Korea taxi driver in ride-sharing protest suicide

Grab adds 200 Hyundai Kona electric cars to fleet

Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday: source

Detroit auto show tries to reclaim past glory

Scoot starts sale of Singapore-Laos flights from S$88 for one-way ticket

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

Jan 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Temasek's Singapore Technologies Telemedia selling perpetual issue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening