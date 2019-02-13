You are here

Home > Transport

Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers ask to be removed from case

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 4:13 PM

file73z7rhhn8oprp7m36oh.jpg
Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers, hired after the former Nissan Motor Co chairman was sent to jail in November, have asked to be removed from the case, potentially hurting the car titan's defence against the financial-misconduct allegations that have shocked the global car industry.
REUTERS

[TOKYO] Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers, hired after the former Nissan Motor Co chairman was sent to jail in November, have asked to be removed from the case, potentially hurting the car titan's defence against the financial-misconduct allegations that have shocked the global car industry.

Ghosn has selected Junichiro Hironaka as his new lawyer, the Sankei reported, citing unidentified people.

The previous lawyers, including Motonari Otsuru, have notified the court that they will no longer represent him as legal counsel, according to an emailed statement Wednesday. The crew led the defence of Ghosn, who has been jailed in Tokyo since his Nov 19 arrest and is awaiting a trial.

Ghosn, indicted for alleged misconduct including understating his income at Nissan by tens of millions of dollars, has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes could carry a jail term of up to 10 years.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

President Macron to unveil plan to give Europe's electric battery industry a jolt

Ford recalls almost 1.5 million F-150 pickups in North America for transmission issue

Renault scraps Ghosn's 30m euro parachute with government backing

Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles

Singapore commuter satisfaction with public transport higher last year

Ford told UK PM May it is preparing alternative production sites: report

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening