You are here

Home > Transport

Carmakers log better US new-vehicle sales in May

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

MAJOR automakers on Monday reported better-than-expected US new-vehicle sales for May, posting the first monthly rise for the year as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment drove demand.

US new-vehicle sales through April had fallen 3 per cent, fuelling expectations of a weaker year for automakers this year than last year; May sales were expected to remain weak.

Concerns of a downturn have been heightened by US President Donald Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on all Mexican imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) reported a 2.1 per cent rise in sales as demand for both light- and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong. The Ram pickup, a major profit-driver for FCA, had a 33 per cent gain in sales from a year ago.

FCA and General Motors Co have both launched redesigned pickup trucks. Ford Motor Co has for decades built the single best-selling truck brand with its F-Series trucks, with the Chevy brand at No. 2 and Ram, a distant third. But in the first quarter of this year, Ram trucks outsold Chevrolet trucks.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp posted a 3.2 per cent sales increase, boosted by strong demand for its Camry sedans. Nissan Motor Co Ltd said its sales rose 0.1 per cent, driven by SUV and trucks, though sales in the first four months of the year had fallen more than the industry average. Hyundai Motor Co reported a 2 per cent rise in sales, driven by strong results for its SUV models; Honda Motor Co Ltd reported a 4.9 per cent drop in sales for May, driven by declining sedan sales.

Passenger car sales have fallen steadily as Americans abandon sedans for pickup trucks and SUVs. US auto sales are expected to be about 16.9 million units in 2019, a 2.5 per cent fall from 2018, said industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. REUTERS

Transport

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Look, no hands? It won't be for a long while yet

VW to go ahead with truck unit IPO despite trade woes, shaky markets

Renault likely to start formal merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

VW advances truck unit IPO, braving trade woes and shaky markets

Renault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening