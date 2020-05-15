Cathay Pacific loses money, flags 'very bleak' outlook

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday it made an unaudited loss of HK$4.5 billion (S$826 million) at its full-service airlines during January-April and flagged a "very bleak" outlook as the coronavirus crisis grounded planes globally.
The Hong Kong-based airline said passenger...
