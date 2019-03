Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific on Wednesday announced a net profit of HK$2.35 billion (S$405.6 million) last year, ending two successive annual losses as it embarks on a massive overhaul.

The recovery, compared with a US$160 million loss the year before, also came in a year that saw it suffer an embarrassing data breach that dented its reputation and could prove costly.

AFP